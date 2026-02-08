Trinidad Chambliss had an amazing season for Ole Miss football, coming in as a transfer from Ferris State. After redshirting in 2021, he missed all of 2022 with an injury, prompting a claim that he should have one more year of eligibility due to a medical redshirt. Still, the NCAA has declined Chambliss's claims.

Now, the Chambliss camp has filed a response in the Chambliss vs NCAA case, claiming he is still entitled to another year of eligibility, according to reporting from Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“On February 6, 2026, a video clip from the December 2024 television broadcast of the NCAA Division II national championship game, which bore the NCAA's logo, surfaced on social media. Trinidad, then in his second season of competition at Ferris State, started at quarterback, performed at a high level, and led Ferris State to victory. Close to the end of the game, the television broadcast crew made the following statements about Trinidad: it ‘took patience for the opportunity to be the everyday starter.' Trinidad had a ‘redshirt' in 2021 and a ‘medical redshirt' in 2022. He was “not actively part of the games, [only] helping out at the practices,'” the suit response claims.

Chambliss appeared in eight games in 2023, starting one, and attempted 33 passes for Ferris State. He then became the starter for the school in 2024, leading them to a 14-2 record and a Division II National Championship. In that run to the title, a broadcast claims that the quarterback had taken a medical redshirt, something that the Chambliss camp points out in response to the NCAA.

Article Continues Below

“These statements are not hearsay because they are not offered for the truth of the matter asserted; these statements are offered (1) to prove that the words were said in December 2024, months before Trinidad decided to enter and transfer portal in April of 2025; (2) to reflect the state of mind of the Ferris State football program and community regarding Trinidad's status in the fall of 2022; and importantly, (3) to demonstrate that the basis for Ole Miss's waiver request on behalf of Trinidad is neither manufactured nor contrived. The NCAA could have referenced its own broadcast; it had no legitimate reason to be suspicious of Ole Miss's waiver request,” the reply continued.

Chambliss came into the 2025 season as the backup to Austin Simmons at Ole Miss. After Simmons was hurt in early September, Chambliss took over and never gave the job back. Hewould go on to pass for 3,937 yards with 22 touchdowns while running for another 527 and eight scores. He also led the Rebels to within a game of the National Championship, falling to Miami in the CFP semifinal.

If the former Ole Miss QB is not granted another year, he will head to the NFL Draft, where Chambliss could be an early selection.