Ole Miss football found themselves in a thriller with Miami that came down to the final seconds, but unfortunately, they did not come out on the winning side. It's no surprise that it would come down to the final seconds, especially with the quarterback play from both sides being good.

As for Trinidad Chambliss, he's shown all season that these are the moments that lives for, and this game was the perfect example. Down the stretch, he made pass after pass to get the Ole Miss the lead, which included him calling out a blitz from Miami and still throwing a touchdown despite the pressure.

Nah this is cold! Trinidad not only pointed out the blitz, he told #0 to bring it then threw the TD

That may had been the last time that they scored, but it was a big moment that made everyone think that Ole Miss had the game in the bag. Even the Hail Mary at the end of the game looked good coming out of his hands, but it wasn't able to connect with anybody in the end zone.

Chambliss finished completing 23 of his 37 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown, and if you added a little more time, there's a chance they could have won with that stat line. Nonetheless, if anything, Chambliss has shown that he is NFL material and has the tools to be special.

There's no doubt that Chambliss probably feels the same way, but it looks like he wants to give himself one more year to tighten up his skills before he makes that decision. At the same time, it's uncertain if he'll be able to get that chance to come back next season as he still awaits approval from the NCAA after filing a waiver for another year of eligibility.

If Chambliss is denied, he should feel confident in his ability to go into the NFL Draft and land in a spot where he can continue to develop.