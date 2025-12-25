Ole Miss is still active in the 2025-2026 College Football Playoffs, but many are already keeping an eye on their offseason quarterback situation. Trinidad Chambliss' pursuit of an additional year of NCAA eligibility has quickly become one of the biggest storylines of the offseason, particularly with the 23-year-old also potentially eyeing the 2026 NFL Draft.

Depending on how well Chambliss plays for Ole Miss in the College Football Playoffs, he could emerge as a mid-to-late-round draft prospect. That has not stopped him from hiring trial lawyer Thomas A. Mars, who detailed the “unusually high stakes” in his client's case in a letter that the Rebels sent to the NCAA, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.

“On Dec. 22, Mars sent Ole Miss a seven-page letter, which has since been forwarded by the school to the NCAA reinstatement committee,” Thamel wrote. “The letter underscores the unusually high stakes in Chambliss' case, as he'd be set to make millions of dollars in 2026 as one of the sport's top returning quarterbacks.

“‘This matter is not just time sensitive,' Mars wrote. The letter asserts that Chambliss would ‘suffer irreparable harm' if he's not granted the waiver.”

Chambliss' case is not unlike that of Diego Pavia, who was granted a sixth year of eligibility in the 2025 offseason. Pavia's case went as far as threatening a lawsuit, which led to the NCAA's recent rule change, which does not count Division II years toward its four-year FBS eligibility policy.

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss' impending decision

Chambliss certainly has a decision to make in the coming offseason. While he could certainly make more in NIL money by returning for another year of college football, he would significantly narrow his NFL window by doing so. Chambliss is already an older prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, but his value would plummet as a 24-year-old in the much more prestigious class of 2027.

Chambliss also has another decision if he is granted a sixth year and opts to return. He could remain at Ole Miss and kickstart the Pete Golding era, or he could enter the college football transfer portal.

Although he has a good thing going in Oxford, Chambliss would immediately become the top quarterback in the portal, which is where he could make the most in NIL money. Many speculate that the Ferris State alum is considering a move to LSU to play for former head coach Lane Kiffin.