The Trinidad Chambliss era continues in Oxford. After leading Ole Miss to three straight wins, including a statement victory over LSU, the Ferris State transfer appears set to remain the Rebels’ starting quarterback heading into Week 7.

The buzz surrounding Chambliss has only grown since his breakout stretch, and it’s easy to see why.

Chambliss has delivered three consecutive 300-yard passing games since taking over for Austin Simmons, who remains sidelined with an ankle injury suffered against Kentucky.

His dual-threat ability has transformed Lane Kiffin’s offense into one of the SEC’s most dynamic attacks. Against LSU, Chambliss threw for 314 yards and a touchdown, while adding 71 rushing yards in a 24-19 upset over the then-No. 4 Tigers, a performance that earned him AP National Player of the Week honors.

According to On3 Sports reporters Chris Low and Pete Nakos, the current expectation is that Chambliss will start again on Saturday against Washington State. During Wednesday’s SEC Teleconference, however, Kiffin avoided confirming the decision.

“I heard this week he’s in the Heisman race and we don’t know if he’s playing Saturday or not,” Kiffin joked, noting the team is still “evaluating” both quarterbacks.

Since replacing Simmons, Chambliss has thrown for 1,033 yards, rushed for 266 more, and totaled seven touchdowns with just two interceptions. His poise, mobility, and arm strength have not only stabilized the Rebels’ offense but elevated it.

Kiffin has praised the transfer’s leadership and maturity, describing the team’s quarterback situation as “a great place to be,” given both Chambliss and Simmons’ talent levels.

Simmons, who began the season as the starter, is reportedly “close to 100 percent,” according to Kiffin, but not fully cleared. In three starts, he completed 34 of 56 passes for 580 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions.

“He’s not back to 100 percent,” Kiffin said earlier this week. “We’ll continue to evaluate that and look at everything… We have two quarterbacks better than a lot of people’s No. 1.”

This report, originally published in September by On3, highlighted how quickly Chambliss has climbed from Division II champion to potential Heisman dark horse. Ole Miss will host Washington State this weekend before traveling to No. 10 Georgia on October 18, a game that could further validate Chambliss’s growing legend.

Meanwhile, head coach Lane Kiffin continues to build for the future, landing four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher in the 2027 recruiting class, per Rivals. Croucher’s commitment adds to a quarterback pipeline that now looks deeper than ever.