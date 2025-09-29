Let the Trinidad Chambliss hype commence for Ole Miss football. All after winning over Oxford, Mississippi by beating LSU Saturday.

Chambliss even beat a Tigers team featuring a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate in Garrett Nussmeier. Plus guided the Rebels as Austin Simmons nursed an injury.

Chambliss rose as the new feel good story of this young college football season. He's more than a College Football Transfer Portal addition for Lane Kiffin and company, though.

The QB went from zero-star recruit and NCAA Division II national champion before handling the QB reins for Ole Miss. And presents new reasons why he's stamped as the starter moving forward.

Ole Miss has witnessed more 300-yard passing games

Simmons produced one 300-yard outing in 2025 — 341 in the season opener against Georgia State.

Chambliss, however, has taken things up a notch on the aerial side.

He's delivered not one, but three straight 300-yard outings since handling the QB1 reins.

Arkansas witnessed Chambliss' powerful arm in allowing 353 yards. Tulane then surrendered 307 facing Chambliss. Now the previous No. 4 ranked LSU Tigers watched Chambliss shred them for 314 yards.

Kiffin and his offensive staff likely want to ride the current hot hand, which in this scenario is Chambliss.

Trinidad Chambliss is adding extra wrinkle for Ole Miss offense

Kiffin won with Jaxson Dart as a pocket passer. Chambliss brings an additional wrinkle, though.

He gives the offensive mind Kiffin a dual-threat runner — and defenses have showed difficulty in preparing for his mobility.

Chambliss tallied 62 rushing yards and scored twice off his legs against the Razorbacks. He raised his yardage to 112 rushing in the 45-10 rout of the Green Wave. Even LSU couldn't contain his running — allowing 71 yards and an average of 5.1 yards per game.

Article Continues Below

He even owns a mark not seen in the past three decades.

Trinidad Chambliss is the first SEC player with 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in three consecutive games in the past 30 years 🇹🇹 pic.twitter.com/Mr7b4FnUXS — We Run the Sip (@OMRebelNation) September 28, 2025

Chambliss is even earning Heisman Trophy hype from one past winner.

Who called Trinidad Chambliss Heisman material

Robert Griffin III is a new believer in the Chambliss hype.

“RG3” labeled him “Heisman Candidate” all while breaking down one of Chambliss's best plays from the Saturday win: His throw during third-and-14.

This throw by Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss on 3rd and 14 was the PLAY OF THE GAME. Now Ole Miss will be a Top 5 Team and Chambliss is a Heisman Candidate. Outta Pocket Tape Talk with @CoachDanCasey pic.twitter.com/g44qyXYbne — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 28, 2025

Huge praise from the past Baylor star especially considering how loaded the SEC annually is behind center.

Except the Heisman hype has simmered for the following QBs: Arch Manning of Texas, DJ Lagway of Florida, LaNorris Sellers of South Carolina, and now Nussmeier.

The buzz is generating more now for John Mateer of Oklahoma and Gunnar Stockton of Georgia. But now Chambliss has entered the chat — by taking over as Ole Miss's new face of the offense.