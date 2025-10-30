A coaching agent explained why Lane Kiffin might depart from the Ole Miss Rebels following the 2025 college football regular season.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg published an article that looked into the current openings of the coaching cycle. LSU and Florida have had interest in landing Kiffin's services after firing Brian Kelly and Billy Napier after poor results to start the year.

“The Lane Kiffin-Florida exclusive courtship lasted only a week before LSU entered the chat. Kiffin could end up deciding between two of the better jobs in the SEC or he could stay at Ole Miss, which he has built into a national contender and where he receives strong support. Ole Miss' position as a CFP hopeful could take the process well into December,” Rittenberg wrote.

“Hard for me to see Lane staying with this much movement,” a coaching agent said.

“If Kiffin stays put, Florida will need to turn elsewhere. Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz, Louisville's Jeff Brohm and SMU's Rhett Lashlee are intriguing options, but would they get Gators fans anywhere near as excited?” Rittenberg questioned.

What lies ahead for Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

It will be crucial for the Ole Miss Rebels to do everything possible to retain Lane Kiffin's services for the long term.

Kiffin has gifted the Rebels multiple years of success, showing immense growth since his arrival in late 2019. They've transformed into a powerhouse, finally making a strong case for the College Football Playoff. Keeping him around to maintain that winning stability is something they will look to do as other teams will try to pry him from them.

In the meantime, the team will progress through the remaining games of their regular-season schedule. Ole Miss has a 7-1 overall record on the season, going 4-1 in its SEC matchups. They are fourth in the conference standings, being above Vanderbilt and Texas while trailing Georgia and Alabama.

The No. 7 Rebels will continue preparation for their next matchup, being at home. They host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. ET.