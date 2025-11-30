The Jacksonville Jaguars moved to 8-4 with a 25-3 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 13. In the process, Jacksonville accomplished a feat that hasn't been seen in over a decade.

The Jaguars became the first team since the 2019 Baltimore Ravens to score 25+ points in their first six road games of the season, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. With two more away games on their schedule, Jacksonville will have an opportunity to beat Baltimore's record.

Not all of those road performances have resulted in wins for the Jaguars. They lost 32-27 to the Cincinnati Bengals and 36-29 against the Houston Texans. Still, the fact they're able to go on the road and put up points in droves is a testament to the team and culture head coach Liam Coen is building.

Jacksonville's latest 25+ point showing came in a romp over the Titans. Tennessee actually got on the board first with a 28-yard field goal. However, it was all Jaguars from there. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 16-of-27 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns.

Heading into the Week 13 matchup, the Jaguars ranked 16th in total offense, averaging 330.9 yards per game. While that may not pop on the surface, this is the same Jacksonville team that ranked 25th in total offense, averaging 306.2 YPG a year prior.

Not all of the Jags' games will come on the road. That includes their Week 14 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. But Jacksonville has put themselves in a prime position to break back into the playoffs. If they keep putting points on the board, they'll be a difficult team to beat weekly.