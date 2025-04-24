Ole Miss football welcomed Pierce Clarkson during the 2025 offseason. The Rebels now learned major news involving the dual-threat quarterback.

The former Louisville QB is re-entering the college football transfer portal, Pete Nakos of On3 revealed on Thursday evening. His departure means Clarkson ends a three-month stay in Oxford.

Clarkson committed to the Rebels via the portal on Jan. 13. He arrived to the Southeastern Conference school as a potential successor for Jaxson Dart. The Rebels star QB is projected to land high in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft — with Dart garnering first round hype. The New York Giants are now a rumored destination in a draft trade scenario.

But Clarkson's departure now complicates the QB room ahead of 2025. Head coach Lane Kiffin must find a new potential replacement for Dart.

Pierce Clarkson teamed with NFL QB before Ole Miss transfer

Clarkson played sparingly for the Cardinals. But for good reason — Tyler Shough handled the starter reins.

He's the same Shough commanding his own pre-draft recognition. Shough earned comparisons to Cincinnati Bengals star QB Joe Burrow before night one of the draft. Clarkson still managed to earn some playing time behind center at Louisville.

The native of Bellflower, California attempted six total passes across two seasons. He settled for only 11 passing yards. Though he arrived to “The ‘Ville” as a massive recruiting coup for head coach Scott Satterfield.

The 6-foot-1 QB arrived with a decorated prep resume in tow from a renown California powerhouse. He guided St. John Bosco to a 12-1 record that culminated in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Division I title. Clarkson even disrupted rival Mater Dei's 29-game winning streak by leading the 24-22 win during the section title game. He tossed 29 touchdowns with six interceptions his senior season.

Clarkson entered the portal out of Louisville on Dec. 18. Now he's searching for his third university since December.