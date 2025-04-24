The New York Giants are heading into what will be a very consequential season for head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. Both are on the hot seat in 2025, and the franchise is expecting significant progress to be shown. The Giants are coming off a dismal season, finishing with a 3-14 overall record. With eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including No. 3 overall, this franchise has a lot of areas it needs to address.

NFL.com media analyst Daniel Jeremiah is recommending that the Giants be extra aggressive with moving up this draft. In his latest mock draft, Jeremiah is projecting that New York trades up for the Seattle Seahawks' No. 18 pick. With this move, the franchise would be selecting its quarterback of the future, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart. Jeremiah gives the following justification for this move.

“The Giants and Browns are both candidates to trade back into the first round, with the goal of moving ahead of the QB-needy Steelers. I’ve heard talk about the Seahawks looking to trade out of Round 1, so this pairing makes sense. New York would get its QB, and Seattle GM John Schneider would be armed with a boatload of Day 2 picks after this trade. There’s a belief in league circles that the Giants view Dart as a better fit than Shedeur Sanders.”

The Giants are trying to thread the needle amid a difficult offseason

New York is in a difficult situation, as it should really commence a complete rebuild. But the franchise needs to win now if its head coach and general manager want to stay on for another year. Because of that, the Giants have filled up their quarterback room with experienced starters in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Neither of these two is the long-term future under center, but they fit into the context of this organization's conundrum.

Trading up in the draft for a talent like Dart could make sense for the franchise in the long term. However, this current roster has numerous areas of need, and trading away future draft capital for this bold move could compromise the team's competitive prospects in 2025. In addition, having a first-round pick as the third-string quarterback would be an old-school move that many franchises don't do in the modern day. Dart would largely be relegated to holding a clipboard on most days rather than suiting up if everyone stays healthy.

Overall, given the Giants' reported interest in Dart, a potential trade-up to select him is looking increasingly likely. The 2024 First-team All-SEC selection has massive upside and improved every year he played in Oxford. Daboll likely would be able to get the best out of the 21-year-old, considering his track record with quarterbacks in the past. But this move would still be a risk.