Louisville football will watch new representatives enter the league via the 2025 NFL Draft. But Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough is giving off Joe Burrow vibes for one NFL offensive coordinator. Signaling a high selection for the UL star.

The Louisville standout already shares a past connection to Brock Purdy. But Shough drew comparisons to the past Super Bowl quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic Monday.

But here's the kicker: This anonymous OC who spoke to Feldman likes Shough over potential first rounder Jaxson Dart.

“I like Tyler Shough better,” said the unnamed OC to Feldman. “I’m not saying he’s Joe Burrow, but he’s got some Joe Burrow to him. I think he has the best feet in this quarterback class. I know he’s had injuries, and if he didn’t, I think he’d be a first-round QB.”

Louisville QB Tyler Shough called ‘pro ready' by another coach

Feldman didn't just talk to one coach who gave a glowing review of Shough.

A passing game coordinator told the college football insider that Shough is ready for the league rigors.

“He’s probably the most pro-ready to go in and run an offense and be able to operate,” said the passing game coordinator to Feldman.

Shough brings one more dilemma ahead of draft weekend: His age. Shough is one of the elder prospects of this incoming rookie class. He'll turn 26 during September. Is that an issue for this passing game coordinator?

“Some people bring up his age — nope, don’t care,” the coach said. “This isn’t baseball, where you’re drafting 18-year-olds. He’s athletic. He’s a good interview. Smart. Arm talent is good.”

Shough delivered his first career 3,000-yard season with Louisville in 2024. He previously lined up for Texas Tech and Oregon. Shough also fired a career-best 23 touchdown passes for the Cards.

The Burrow comparisons aren't the only strong statement attached to Shough. NFL insider for The Athletic Dianna Russini revealed an NFL head coach told her Shough is the best QB of this class. The football world will soon find out where he'll land between April 24-26.