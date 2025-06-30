The Ole Miss football team picked up a big win on the recruiting trail on Monday as four-star EDGE Landon Barnes announced that he will play for the Rebels. Barnes had numerous elite programs vying for his commitment as Ohio State and Washington were two of his top schools, but Barnes picked Ole Miss. Head coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are off to a slow start in the 2026 class, but commitments like this one will help them get back on track.

“BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Landon Barnes has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells me for @rivalsrecruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 245 EDGE from Duncanville, TX chose the Rebels over Ohio State & Washington.”

Landon Barnes had a certain feeling while he was in Oxford that helped him pick the Ole Miss football team.

“Felt like home,” he said. “Can’t wait to go work!”

Barnes is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #139 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #18 EDGE and the #22 player in the state of Texas. Barnes currently attends Duncanville High School in Duncanville, TX. He had interest from the big in-state schools like Texas, Texas Tech, Baylor and others, but Ole Miss was the right fit.

“High-major edge prospect who plays for one of the top programs in TXHSFB's largest classification,” Barnes' scouting report reads. “Size that sneaks up on you at a verified 6-foot-3+ and nearly 240 pounds with adequate length. Primarily plays in a three-point end alignment, but could also project, possibly more ideally, to a two-point edge role. Plays with above average point-of-attack strength. Effective bull rusher with a heavy inside hand that aids leverage against taller pass protectors. Closes well in pursuit when he gets loose.”

There is a lot of time before Barnes has to start thinking about life after college. He still has one more year of high school football before he goes to Ole Miss, but it looks like the Rebels are getting a player with a lot of pro potential.

“Strong combine testing data reflect that athleticism,” his scouting report continues. “More bull rush and inside counter effectiveness at this stage rather than arc-running prowess. Still developing a broader move set. Gradually ramped up aggression and disruptiveness throughout junior season; can just cut it loose more often. Will raise pass-rushing ceiling by eliminating some busier movement patterns in rush entry. Legitimate high-major edge prospect who could fit multiple roles in differing personnel sets. Owns physical tools and athleticism to suggest a high ceiling that could fuel an impact player with an NFL Draft future.”

The 2026 Ole Miss football recruiting class certainly still needs some work, but this commitment from Landon Barnes is a step in the right direction. The Rebels now have the #55 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. Lane Kiffin has landed commitments from zero five-stars, five four-stars and three three-stars. Expect this ranking to improve a lot in the coming months.