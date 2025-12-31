Oregon football has touched down in South Florida for a massive showdown — but all eyes are on the head coach. Dan Lanning took the podium Tuesday in Miami Gardens and delivered a masterclass in misdirection surrounding the status of his star receiver. With a high-stakes College Football Playoff clash just days away, the true condition of the Ducks' offense remains a calculated mystery. The ongoing Evan Stewart injury saga even took a comedic turn during media availability ahead of the New Year’s Day matchup vs. the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Lanning, known for his playful banter with the media, didn’t shy away from the spotlight. As reports circulated that the former Texas A&M transfer was listed as out, the coach addressed the situation with a twist.

USA Today’s Zachary Neel shared comments from the exchange on X (formerly Twitter), quoting the Ducks head coach’s response to Stewart’s reported status.

“No, no setback. We just like moving Evan up and down so you guys can talk about it and not talk about our team.”

This kind of gamesmanship is classic Lanning — a coach who thrives on controlling the narrative. With Oregon facing an elite 12-1 Texas Tech team at Hard Rock Stadium, keeping the defense guessing becomes a strategic advantage. By casting doubt, the Ducks head coach subtly shifts focus away from the pressure of the moment and keeps the Red Raiders preparing for every scenario.

Stewart remains the biggest question mark heading into Thursday’s Orange Bowl Quarterfinal. His production in Eugene has been elite, totaling 116 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging more than 14 yards per catch. He has also added 120 rushing yards, highlighting the versatility Oregon’s staff values. His speed and explosiveness are key to stretching the field against a physical Big 12 defense.

Regardless of who suits up, Lanning continues to project confidence. But if the senior wide receiver is active — the Ducks' vertical passing attack becomes deadly, with his speed and deep-threat ability changing defensive game plans instantly.