The Oregon football program is currently gearing up for a big game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday evening in what will be a battle between two top five teams. Both Oregon and Penn State enter this contest undefeated and looking to make a statement as the season nears its midway point.

Recently, Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning was chatting about the game with Ducks insider Justin Hopkins, and he also provided an update on wide receiver Evan Stewart, who was injured in June.

“He's doing great. It will be interesting to see when we're able to get him back potentially and what he looks like, but again, the main focus for that is Evan today, and then tomorrow, and then the next piece. But he's coming in here with a great attitude every day. He's attacking his rehab, and hopefully he's one that we can see before the season's done,” said Lanning, per Justin Hopkins of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Stewart suffered a patellar tendon injury in June of this year which has sidelined him for the season up to this point, but as Dan Lanning hinted, it's not off the table that he could make a return at some point during the 2025 campaign.

A big game for Oregon football

The last time we saw Oregon football on a big stage against a marquee Big Ten opponent, they were absolutely annihilated by the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl a season ago, despite having beaten the Buckeyes in the regular season several weeks prior.

Oregon spent the offseason sifting through the rubble of that debacle and have come out looking strong so far this year, currently sitting undefeated, albeit against an unimpressive strength of schedule.

That will all change this weekend against a Penn State team that is also undefeated but has faced similar accusations of padding their record and numbers against weak competition thus far.

In any case, Oregon and Penn State are scheduled to kick things off on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET from Pennsylvania.