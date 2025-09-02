The Oregon Ducks football team is preparing for a key Week 2 showdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and head coach Dan Lanning’s latest injury update has fans paying close attention. Coming off a dominant home win over Montana State, Lanning revealed a mix of returning contributors and lingering absences—developments that could impact both the team’s strategy and momentum heading into Saturday’s game at Autzen Stadium.

The most notable update involves cornerback Theran Johnson, who is expected to return after missing Week 1. The former Northwestern Wildcat standout would be a major boost to an Oregon secondary looking to sharpen up against a potentially unpredictable Cowboys offense. In 2024, Johnson recorded 53 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and two interceptions—one of which he returned 85 yards for a touchdown—earning second-team All-Big Ten honors.

However, not all news was positive for Oregon football fans. Wide receiver Dillon Gresham remains unavailable for Week 2. A redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit, Gresham has yet to make his collegiate debut. His absence, alongside others in the receiver room, leaves added pressure on Dakorien Moore and the Ducks' remaining wideouts to produce. For a team looking to maintain a high-powered offense, this lack of depth is something to monitor.

Adding to the uncertainty, offensive lineman Kawika Rogers is questionable after exiting Week 1 with an ankle injury. Rogers played 16 snaps before leaving the field, and while he’s reportedly making progress, his status for Saturday remains up in the air. A versatile presence who played in all 14 games last season and allowed just three pressures in pass protection, Rogers is a key cog in an Oregon offensive line that was a Joe Moore Award finalist in 2024.

The Oregonian’s James Crepea shared the injury updates during Oregon’s media availability on September 1. As Crepea posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), the head coach broke down the status of all three players.

Dan Lanning: Dillon Gresham "not able to go right now." Kawika Rogers "still figuring that out" with ankle, "could be back" this week. Theran Johnson expected to be back. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) September 2, 2025

The Oregon vs. Oklahoma State matchup carries significant weight, even with the Ducks entering as 27.5-point favorites. The Cowboys are expected to start backup quarterback Zane Flores due to injury, though their defense remains a steady presence. For Oregon, the return of Johnson adds confidence, while Gresham’s absence and Rogers’ uncertainty leave key areas of the lineup in question.

In a season where College Football Playoff hopes are alive and well, managing roster health will be just as critical as on-field execution. As the Ducks aim to improve to 2-0, Lanning’s ability to navigate early adversity could shape the course of Oregon football’s season.