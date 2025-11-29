The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are in the middle of a Week 14 matchup against the Washington Huskies, as the program aims to advance to an 11-1 record. It's been more of a defensive battle so far, as the Ducks have only scored 13 points. The only touchdown surprisingly came on a rushing score from quarterback Dante Moore.

Moore's touchdown run in the first of his collegiate career. Oregon called a read option, in which the redshirt sophomore quarterback kept it for himself to give the Ducks six points on the play.

Dante Moore runs it in for the Oregon TD 😤 pic.twitter.com/ExK5zWyHzD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

It's been a solid first half for Dante Moore and the Ducks, as Oregon holds a 13-7 lead going into halftime. The 20-year-old star has managed to record 111 passing yards and a rushing touchdown while completing 62.5% of his pass attempts. He's on pace in terms of yards, but his accuracy has been a bit questionable, as his pass completion percentage is well below his season average of 72.9%.

Moore has been solid throughout this season. It's the first time since transferring to Oregon in the 2024 offseason that he is playing as the starting quarterback. He entered the Week 14 matchup against the Huskies with 2,447 passing yards and 23 touchdowns while owning a 72.9% completion percentage.

A win is important for Oregon, as the program can seemingly clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Ducks are not likely to participate in the Big Ten Championship, though, as both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers are ranked ahead of Oregon in the conference standings. The second half against the Huskies will be a crucial two quarters for this program.