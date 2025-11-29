Oregon football has a big rivalry game on Saturday, as the team takes on Washington. Oregon is getting some tough news ahead of the game, as two players remain out injured.

“(Number) 6 Oregon is expected to be without star freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore (knee) and fellow starting receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (ankle) today against Washington,” CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Moore has 443 receiving yards this season, and three touchdowns. Bryant has 299 receiving yards and four touchdowns, to go with 25 receptions.

Oregon has just one loss this season, and the team is hoping for a berth in the College Football Playoff. The Ducks have a loss to Indiana. Oregon enters Saturday's game on a five-game win streak.

Washington enters the game Saturday with an 8-3 record. The Huskies are expected to get some key players back from injury, including star wide receiver Denzel Boston.

Oregon football still has a shot to make the Big Ten championship game

The Ducks need a win over Washington Saturday, to keep up any chances to make the Big Ten title game. Oregon also needs Michigan to defeat Ohio State, in order to help win a tiebreaker and get in the league championship.

The Big Ten has been brutal this season, with Indiana running the table with a 12-0 record. Ohio State is also undefeated, with a chance to also go 12-0. Oregon has just one loss, while the Michigan Wolverines have just two losses.

Time will tell who wins the Big Ten. Oregon won the league championship in 2024, right after joining the conference. Oregon is looking for its second consecutive berth to the CFP.

The Ducks are led by head coach Dan Lanning. Lanning recently commented that he wants to stay at Oregon, ahead of a big win over USC. The young head coach has been named a hot coaching candidate, as Lanning has yet to turn 40.

Oregon and Washington play Saturday at 3:30 ET.