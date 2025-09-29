The Oregon Ducks made a major statement on Saturday, pulling off a thrilling 30-24 double-overtime victory over No. 3 Penn State at Beaver Stadium.

The result pushed Oregon up from No. 6 to No. 2 in the AP Top 25, while Penn State slipped to No. 7. It was a win that not only avenged last year’s Big Ten Championship loss but also cemented the Ducks as legitimate national contenders.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore played a central role in the upset. Moore was named the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week after completing 29 of 39 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns, as reported by Daniel Gallen on X.

The sophomore’s poise under pressure was critical, especially after Penn State stormed back from a 17-3 deficit to tie the game in the closing minutes. Moore’s efficiency and ability to deliver in key moments gave Oregon just enough to finish the job in double overtime.

The Ducks’ victory improved them to 5-0 on the season and extended their FBS-best regular-season winning streak to 23 games. Head coach Dan Lanning praised his team’s resolve afterward, noting how Oregon never lost composure despite the hostile environment and Penn State’s furious rally.

At one point, the Nittany Lions’ vaunted backfield was held to just 18 rushing yards in the first half, a testament to Oregon’s defensive preparation before cracks began to show late.

For Moore, the recognition is a career milestone, but also an affirmation that the Ducks can rely on him when the stage is biggest. His connection with receivers Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison, who scored back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter, gave Oregon breathing room before Penn State clawed back.

And when the game went to overtime, Moore’s execution helped set up the game-clinching interception of Drew Allar by Dillon Thieneman.

The win also signaled something larger about the program. As one On3 analysis noted, Oregon’s performance proved these aren’t the same old Ducks that falter in big moments.

Unlike last year’s Rose Bowl collapse to Ohio State, Oregon demonstrated resilience and maturity in a true road test against a top-tier opponent.

Next up, the Ducks will host No. 8 Indiana on October 11, a matchup that will test how well they can maintain momentum now that expectations have skyrocketed.