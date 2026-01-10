The Peach Bowl could not have unfolded in a worse fashion for the Oregon Ducks, as quarterback Dante Moore’s early mistakes immediately tilted the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Indiana Hoosiers' favor.

Indiana made its intentions clear from the opening snap. On Oregon’s first offensive play, Moore attempted a pass that was intercepted by Hoosiers defensive back D’Angelo Ponds, who returned it 25 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six instantly gave Indiana a 7-0 lead and set the tone for what became a nightmare opening stretch for the Ducks.

INDIANA PICK SIX ON THE FIRST PLAY

The interception carried extra weight given the recent history between the teams. It was the third time Moore had been picked off by Indiana across a little more than one full game of action, following two picks thrown during the Hoosiers’ 30-20 regular-season victory over Oregon in October.

Oregon’s struggles only deepened moments later. After the teams exchanged punts, the Ducks found themselves backed up at their own 13-yard line. On the first play of the drive, Moore fumbled, after the throwing arm clashed with the running back Dierre Hill Jr., immediately losing the ball while attempting to throw, setting Indiana up at the Oregon 3-yard line.

Oregon's fumble leads to the Indiana TD

Running back Kaelon Black capitalized, scoring on a one-yard plunge to extend the Hoosiers’ lead to two touchdowns. The two turnovers put Indiana to a comfortable lead at 21-7.

The Hoosiers entered the Peach Bowl aiming to buck a CFP trend, seeking to defeat the same opponent twice in one season. Moore’s early turnovers placed Indiana firmly on that path.

With a national championship berth on the line, Oregon now faces the daunting task of stabilizing its offense and protecting the football if it hopes to keep its title hopes alive in Atlanta.