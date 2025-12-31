Oregon football entered the College Football Playoff with an NFL Draft distraction potentially hovering above. Dante Moore is hearing first round chatter before facing Texas Tech. Talks of Moore's potential grew after shredding James Madison.

Duck fans will love Moore's mindset, though, involving the draft talk. He revealed where his mental state is via Erik Skopil of 247Sports Tuesday.

“Of course my moment right now is to be preparing for the Orange Bowl. When it comes to the future, I'm not really thinking about it as much,” Moore said.

He's more dialed in on preparing for Jacob Rodriguez and a feisty Red Raiders defense in the Orange Bowl. But again, he's got a future to address soon.

Are Dante Moore's Oregon teammates pulling him to return?

Moore ignited this Ducks offense post Dillon Gabriel. The sophomore improved to 3,046 yards, 28 touchdowns, eight interceptions and delivered a QB rating of 81 under head coach Dan Lanning.

Article Continues Below

Those type of numbers will attract NFL scouts. Oregon and Lanning already produced two NFL talents in Gabriel and 2024 first rounder Bo Nix — the latter leading the Denver Broncos to a 13-3 mark ahead of Week 18.

But are Duck teammates of Moore persuading him to come back to Eugene?

“We all talk about it, but when it comes to us when we're hanging around each other, we reflect on the things that got us here, the 10 guys that are in the huddle with me without them, I wouldn't be where I am now. So I'm thankful for them,” Moore said.

Again, Moore downplayed draft hype but also determining if he'll be back for a junior campaign.

He's not the only Ducks star thinking about his future. Wide receiver Evan Stewart is another trying to decide between returning or going pro. Moore won't have Stewart to throw to, but will have Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. down in Miami.