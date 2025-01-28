As the hype train continues for Oregon football's Dillon Gabriel ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year showcased his elite skill set during Senior Bowl practice on Tuesday.

Gabriel, who finished No. 3 in the Heisman voting last season, is taking advantage of the extra exposure before the NFL Draft Combine on February 27, via Arye Pulli on X, formerly Twitter.

“Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel threw a ball 74.9mph today, according to

stats.

Absurd. The combine record is 62mph by Josh Allen and Joe Milton III.”

Gabriel led the Big Ten in completions (326), pass attempts (447) and yards gained per game played (275.5), as the Ducks finished with the best record in college football at 13-1 to end the regular season.

Dillon Gabriel's draft stock is rising after Oregon football season

It's fascinating how quickly scouts' heads can turn in just the few months leading up to the NFL Draft. But it appears that Gabriel is off to an amazing start. Gabriel's eye-popping stat has grabbed the attention of many fans on social media, and that's become half the battle when a player wants to see their draft stock skyrocket in a hurry. Gabriel shed some light on his early draft process, and how the experience has been thus far.

“Yea, it’s been really great,” Gabriel said, per Matt Connolly of On3 Sports. “Great conversations and something I’m extremely confident in and comfortable within, whether it’s talking ball, getting on the white board, talking certain plays or just asking questions about who I am.

“You know, I’m confident in that, know what I represent, and every single day, with the lights on or off, I’m the same person. So ain’t gotta be someone I’m not.”

Gabriel will be one of the top players in the Reese's Senior Bowl on February 1.