Oregon football heads into this offseason after a terrific third-year over head coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks went undefeated in the regular season and won the Big Ten Championship in their first year in the conference. Unfortunately, Oregon could not continue that momentum into the College Football Playoff as its season ended with a loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

For a program like Oregon football, with all its success in the 21st century, it's pretty shocking to note that the Ducks have never won a national championship. However, with Dan Lanning and the school's vast resources when it comes to NIL, it just seems like a matter of time before that drought is broken. Still, the Ducks are losing several players from this year's elite squad, particularly on offense.

The headline departure is All-American quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Other exiting players include offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr, wideout Tez Johnson, and running back Jordan James, who are all poised to have significant roles on NFL teams next season.

With a strong recruiting class and transfer portal coming in, Dan Lanning is aggressively filling in the gaps to follow the trend of improving this program every year under him. And he's got his eye on two talented recruits ahead of National Signing Day who could significantly help the offense.

Oregon football's 2025 recruiting class and overall outlook

Ahead of National Signing Day on February 5, Oregon football already has a strong outlook going into 2025. The Ducks are currently No. 6 in ESPN's way-too-early rankings. Dan Lanning is bringing in a top-five recruiting class to Eugene, including the superstar wideout Dakorien Moore. The Duncanville, Texas native is the headliner and the third-best prospect in the Class of 2025.

The newcomers to this program overall include three 5-star recruits and 14 4-star recruits. The Ducks are not rebuilding; they are reloading. At the quarterback position, it's a new era for the program under Dante Moore. The former 5-star recruit is an incredible talent at QB, and while it's very far-fetched, in 2025, he'll be as good as Gabriel was this past season, Moore is still going to give the entire Big Ten a massive headache right away.

On paper, Oregon's schedule looks a lot more forgiving than last year's. The noteworthy early season matchup will be a trip to Happy Valley on September 27. However, there are no upcoming clashes with Michigan or Ohio State on the Ducks' slate for next year. A return to College Football is the expectation for this program. But offseason recruiting is not over yet, and Dan Lanning is currently targeting two prospects who could boost the program right away.

OT Ty Haywood

Ty Haywood is the best undecided player from the Class of 2025. The Denton, Texas native is the only 5-star recruit still available as the 18th overall prospect. At 6'5, 285 pounds, Haywood is fifth in the class at his position with tremendous room for growth.

Haywood is currently considering 30 schools. There is buzz that Michigan is favored to land him before National Signing Day. But as of now, Oregon is still in the running. 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks provided a full scouting report on Hawywood and why he projects so well in the immediate and distant future.

“Haywood is an imposing offensive tackle with impressive length relative to height. Long-armed with a huge reach, he gradually improved his quickness off the ball throughout his junior year. He performed well on the elite camp circuit before his senior season to ascend in a loaded 2025 OT board.

Haywood is still developing consistent hand placement and technique, but if he gets his hands inside you, you are done. Early senior season revealed some inconsistencies in leverage and footwork activity when engaged, but he has put plenty of encouraging reps on tape during his high school career. Balance and body control come and go.

Sudden power can get him on his heels, but he is strong enough to recover and anchor in most cases. He possesses the physical traits and athleticism — functional and verified — to play on the outside on either end of the O-line but might project best to a right tackle role. It certainly could provide roster depth/value at guard as well. Overall, he worked his way into the top group of a strong 2025 OL class with the potential to become a high-level college protector with eventual early-round developmental upside.”

WR Caden Butler

Caden Butler is a three-star recruit out of Olathe North High School. According to ESPN, he holds a 77 overall. Butler has posted a 4.53-yard 40-yard dash, which should only get faster when he makes the jump to college. He is currently considering nine schools, including programs like Washington, Colorado, and Missouri.

Six-star football Regional Scout Tyler Marion provided a scouting report on Butler. Although the general consensus is that a three-star recruit will not contribute immediately, these notes suggest that the Olathe, Kansas native is being undervalued.

“Butler has ood size and play strength. Solid initial quickness off the ball. Excellent footwork, which translates into good route-running ability. Pair those skills with sound mental processing, allowing him to take advantage of holes in zone coverage or win versus man coverage. He possesses good hands and catches the ball cleanly.

When involved in a jump ball situation, he attacks the ball in the air violently. Solid spatial awareness near the sideline. Very good ability to use leverage and angles as a downfield blocker. Good footwork and hand usage when releasing at the line of scrimmage. He has solid competitive toughness as he consistently does what is asked of him with high energy.”