Oregon football entered Autzen Stadium favored by more than 20 points against James Madison. The College Football Playoff meeting immediately lived up to the hype — of an Oregon onslaught.

The host Ducks raced to the early 13-3 first quarter lead. But then increased the advantage to 34-3 — all before halftime. Dante Moore shredded JMU with an early 41-yard touchdown pass in the game. Oregon damaged by air and land; the latter via this Dierre Hill Jr. run that covered 56 yards.

The Dukes endured immediate difficulty containing the Ducks' speed and overcoming their size. By virtue of those elements, fans started calling for mercy before halftime hit.

Notable reactions for Oregon dominance on James Madison

National media pundits pleaded online to “stop the fight,” as Brett McMurphy of On3/Rivals stated.

“Dear God. Stop the fight. Oregon 27-3 after only 21 minutes. Ducks averaging 16.8 yards per play,” McMurphy posted before 5:40 p.m. PT on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

NBC Sports Big Ten insider Nicole Auerbach posted a photo of how dominant Oregon really was — scoring touchdowns on all five opening possessions.

Former NFL quarterback Jason Campbell became vocal too — offering up this suggestion.

“JMU and Tulane should have played each other for the Group of 5 championship. That would have been a great game to watch. Either Notre Dame, Texas or Vandy should have faced Ole Miss and Oregon. Missed opportunity to watch great matchups!” Campbell posted.

But 1988 Notre Dame national championship defender Wesley Pritchett ripped the playoff matchup. Especially amid his alma mater getting snubbed with JMU passing ND over.

“This is a joke. Get rid of the CFP,” Pritchett ranted online. He added how conference championships should be tossed and how the format should become 16 teams.

“The fact that ND, Vandy [Vanderbilt], BYU or even Texas were not in is ridiculous. Why have conferences that play superior competition and then penalize them and give a gift to lesser than conferences that can’t compete with the top power four teams?” Pritchett asked.

The Sun Belt champs never surfaced as the best Cinderella hope compared to Tulane. But they endured a worse first half on a day the Green Wave got pummeled too. The Ducks led 34-6 at the half.