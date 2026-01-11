Oregon football has some decisions to make for their program next season, and one of the more important things is finding a quarterback. With the possibility that Dante Moore declares for the draft, they'll need a new starter, and it looks like they have a plan. Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola recently visited the school, and he seems to be the favorite to land there, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

“Have teamed with Chris Hummer in placing Crystal Ball predictions in favor of Oregon to land former Nebraska star QB Dylan Raiola,” Zenitz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This process has been slow for Raiola, but with Oregon out of the playoffs, things could heat up soon for him to make a decision.

In the event that Moore does return, Raiola could redshirt if he plans to go to Oregon, as he has two seasons of eligibility left. If Moore declares for the NFL Draft, Railoa will most likely be the starting quarterback next season.

Just a few weeks ago, there were rumors that Oregon was not interested in Raiola, and that goes to show how fast things can change. With a lot of uncertainty surrounding their quarterback situation, it's no surprise that they have decided to look at the chance of adding a talent like Raiola, who has shown flashes throughout his collegiate career.

This past season, he completed 72.4 % of his passes and finished with 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions the past two seasons. In the nine games during the 2025 season before he suffered a broken fibula that ended his season, Raiola improved his completion rate and cut down his turnovers.

Going to a program like Oregon could help continue his development, and if he ends up being the starter for next season, it will only speed up his process.