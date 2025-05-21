Notre Dame and Wisconsin are set to meet during the 2026 season. The final date for the matchup at Lambeau Field has been set.

This contest was supposed to happen in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put it on hold. Teams only played conference opponents that season, and Notre Dame football was a part of the ACC for that lone season. Now, the Shamrock Series will be back in 2026 at Lambeau Field for the first time in over a decade.

The game will take place on September 6, a Sunday, early in the season.

These two squads met at Soldier Field in 2021, and Notre Dame dominated that game 41-13.

The Fighting Irish are coming off an incredible run to the National Championship last season. Even though Ohio State won, the Fighting Irish deserve to be there, and quarterback Riley Leonard was the spark. The defense was legit, and now head coach Marcus Freeman aims to repeat their incredible season.

Notre Dame will start a new QB under center next season, and so far, it's down to CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey as the two vying for the top spot. This team will be very good again next season.

As for Wisconsin, this is a program that has struggled over the last few seasons. Once a dominant Big Ten powerhouse, the Badgers haven't won 10+ games since 2019. Wisconsin has yet to make the College Football Playoff, but with the expansion, they are capable of earning their first bid very soon.

Luke Fickell and the Badgers ended just 5-7 last season, and missed Bowl Season altogether. His first season as head coach, the Badgers ended 7-6 with a loss to LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

This matchup won't take place until the following season. So, these two teams may very well be in different positions once they meet at Lambeau Field.