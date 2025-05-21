Last year, Notre Dame Football went 11-1 in the regular season, then won three playoff games before a loss to Ohio State in the CFP National Championship. Notre Dame and head coach Marcus Freeman will now look to return to the playoffs, as we break down their schedule and give predictions for their 2025 season.

Last season, Notre Dame started the season with a win over Texas A&M on the road, but was upset by Northern Illinois just a week later. Still, they would go on a run from there. Notre Dame would win every game left in the regular season. They would then defeat Indiana in the first round of the playoffs, before beating Georgia and Penn State. That would lead to their National Championship birth, where they would lose 24-23 to Ohio State.

Notre Dame will have a new starting quarterback this year, with Riley Leonard off to the NFL, and his backup, Steve Angeli, leaving in the transfer portal. This will lead to CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey fighting for the starting quarterback job. The two have a combined three college passes. They also bring back an experienced offensive line, with Jeremiyah Love in the backfield. Jdaen Greathouse and Jordan Faison return at wide receiver, joined by transfer Malachi Fields.

The defense does have to replace Jack Kiser and Xavier Watts, but has returning production from Drayk Bowen, Adon Shuler, and Jaylen Sneed. Still, it will be a new defensive coordinator for Notre Dame, as Chris Ash replaces Al Golden.

Week 1- at Miami (FL)

Notre Dame opens their schedule on the road with a difficult match-up. They will face the Miami Hurricanes in Miami on Sunday night. These two teams have faced 26 times in the past, with Notre Dame coming out with 17 wins. Still, Miami took the last meeting back in 2017. Both teams will be breaking in new starting quarterbacks. Notre Dame will be sending out a quarterback with little experience, while Miami will send out Carson Beck. Beck, the former Georgia quarterback, transferred to Miami, replacing Cam Ward.

The biggest issue for Miami last year was their defense, but they brought in multiple new defensive backs that should help the secondary. The difference in this one may come down to experience at quarterback. While Notre Dame will rely on the ground game with Love in the backfield, Beck at quarterback for Miami will get them a week one win.

Pick: Miami (FL) 28 – Notre Dame 27 (0-1)

Week 3- Texas A&M

Notre Dame has their first open date early in the year. Notre Dame won this matchup last year on the road. While Notre Dame will be coming off an open date, Texas A&M will be playing its third game of the year. Marcell Reed returns at quarterback for Texas A&M. Last year, he threw for 1,864 yards with 15 touchdowns but six interceptions. The Aggies have also overhauled their receiving corps. Leading rusher Le'Veon Moss returns after scoring ten times last year. While the offense may take a step forward for Texas A&M, the Irish will be able to control the game through their defense and ground game. They get the win in week three.

Pick: Notre Dame 17 – Texas A&M 14 (1-1)

Week 4- Purdue

Purdue and Notre Dame renew their rivalry in week four. The Irish lead the all-time series 58-26-2. Further, they have dominated the series as of late. They have won nine straight, with two of the wins being vacated. Purdue has not defeated the Irish since the 2007 season. Last year, Notre Dame won 66-7. Purdue has done a complete overhaul from last year, including bringing in new head coach Barry Odom. While they have new pieces in place, the talent is not there to overcome the Irish.

Pick: Notre Dame 48 – Purdue 7 (2-1)

Week 5- at Arkansas

This is another tough road test in the Notre Dame schedule. Arkansas upset number four Tennessee at home just last year.. Taylen Green returns at quarterback for Arkansas after throwing for over 3,000 yards with 15 touchdowns. Still, he is throwing to a new set of wide receivers, all coming in from the transfer portal. The Arkansas defense does bring back plenty of talent, primarily at linebacker, but the Notre Dame talent is just too much for the Razorbacks.

Pick: Notre Dame 28 – Arkansas 17 (3-1)

Week 6- Boise State

This is a battle of two teams that made the College Football Playoff last year. While Ashton Jeanty is gone from Boise State, the Broncos bring back four of five of their starting offensive linemen from last year, who will be charged with protecting Maddux Madsen. Madsen threw for 3,018 yards last year with 23 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the defense could have one of the best playmakers in the nation. Jayden Virgin-Morgan returns to the edge for Boise State. Last year, he had 10 sacks. With a young quarterback for Notre Dame, he could be the difference.

Pick: Boise State 27 – Notre Dame 24 (3-2)

Week 7- NC State

NC State is coming off its worst year since the 2019 season, when they went 4-8. While they still made a bowl game, it was a disappointment. This will be the first time the Wolfpack have to leave the state of North Carolina in their season, but it is a tough road test. CJ Bailey will return at quarterback for NC State. He passed for 2,413 yards with 17 touchdowns while he ran in five scores. Still, he is behind an offensive line replacing three starters. NC State does bring in Joseph Adedire on defense, but that will not be enough in this one.

Pick: Notre Dame 35 – NC State 17 (4-2)

Week 8- USC

USC and Notre Dame meet for the 96th time here, with Notre Dame leading the series 50-37-5. Notre Dame has won six of the last seven, but the rivalry may not be renewed past this year. Jayden Maiava returns at quarterback. He threw for 360 yards and three scores in the loss to Notre Dame last year. The offense under Lincoln Riley will continue to produce this year as well.

Further, the defense improved last year. After being 119th in total defense in 2023, they moved up to 77th last year, and should continue in that trajectory. Still, if this is the last game for the foreseeable future, the Irish being at home is the difference.

Pick: Notre Dame 35 – USC 31 (5-2)

Week 10- at Boston College

After a week off, the Irish head to Boston College. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 17-9, and has won nine straight over the Eagles. The running game will be the key here. Jordan McDonald and Turbo Richard will lead the backfield, and last year, when the running game succeeded, the Eagles normally found a victory. Still, they will be facing a stout front seven from Notre Dame this year. Further, Boston College does not have the defensive line to slow down Jeremiyah Love in this one.

Pick: Notre Dame 42 – Boston College 17 (6-2)

Week 11- Navy

Defending the option attack of Navy is always difficult, but Notre Dame faces it nearly every year. The Irish lead the all-time series 81-13-1, and have won seven straight. They have not lost at home to Navy since 2009. Blake Horvath returns for Navy at quarterback, but with the loss of their top two linebackers, the defense will struggle more this year. The ground game will win it again for the Irish.

Pick: Notre Dame 28 – Navy 17 (7-2)

Week 12- at Pitt

Notre Dame has won four straight over Pitt and 50 of the 73 prior matchups. Still, this should be a closer game. The defense will be solid, led by linebackers Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles. The offense returns Eli Holstein, who had 20 touchdowns last year, and running back Desmond Reid. Reid scored five times while running for nearly 1,000 yards. Ried is the top returning receiver, so there will be questions on who will catch the ball, but still, this game should be close.

Pick: Notre Dame 24 – Pitt 21 (8-2)

Week 13- Syracuse

Syracuse won ten games last year, including an upset of No. Six Miami. Still, Kyle McCord, Oronde Gadsden, and LeQuin Allen are all gone from this offense. LSU transfer Rickie Collins will be the starting quarterback. Like McCord, Collins is a transfer. Unlike McCord, he doesn't have starting experience or the same level of weapons around him.

Pick: Notre Dame 35 – Syracuse 21 (9-2)

Week 14- at Stanford

Notre Dame concludes its schedule with rival Stanford. The Irish lead the series 23-14, and have won five of the last six games. The Cardinal program was already struggling, and now they will be playing this season under interim head coach Frank Reich. With an interim head coach, new GM Andrew Luck in charge, and a young quarterback, this will be a transition year for Stanford.

Pick: Notre Dame 48 – Stanford 17 (10-2)

Final Notre Dame Football 2025 Season Prediction

While returning to 11-1 is not out of the question with this schedule for Notre Dame, it will be a tough test. Road trips to both Miami and Arkansas could prove as slip-up points for the Irish. Further, Marcus Freeman and the Irish have shown to propensity to drop a game they should have won throughout the year. Still, even at 10-2, this will be a team in contention for the College Football Playoff once again.