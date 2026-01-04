Penn State will have a major hole to fill on defense heading into the offseason under new Nittany Lions defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. Star linebacker Amare Campbell is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to college football insider Hayes Fawcett. This ends a one-year stint with the Nittany Lions that proved both productive and impactful. Campbell led Penn State in tackles during the 2025 season and quickly emerged as the centerpiece of the defense after transferring in last offseason.

Campbell finished his lone year in State College with 103 total tackles, including 64 solo stops, along with 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He also added a pass breakup, four quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. His most memorable moment came in Penn State’s regular-season finale at Rutgers, when he scooped up a loose ball and returned it for a touchdown that ultimately secured a 40-36 victory and bowl eligibility.

The 6-foot, 230-pound linebacker wore the green dot and handled pre-snap defensive calls, underscoring his importance not just statistically, but as a leader in the middle of the unit. His production stood out even more given the drop-off behind him, as Campbell finished 29 tackles clear of the next closest defender on the roster.

Amare Campbell's exit is a tough loss for Penn State football

Campbell arrived at Penn State after transferring from North Carolina, where he spent the first two seasons of his career. After limited action as a freshman, he broke out in 2024 with 76 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and a forced fumble for the Tar Heels. That performance made him a sought-after portal addition, and Penn State’s decision to bring him in paid immediate dividends.

Despite efforts by the coaching staff to retain him, Campbell will now be on the move again, heading to his third program in four years with one season of eligibility remaining. Campbell closed his Penn State career with another strong showing in the Pinstripe Bowl, recording seven solo tackles, a pass breakup, and a quarterback hurry in a 22-10 win over Clemson.