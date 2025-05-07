As soon as Abdul Carter left Penn State football for the NFL Draft, the university was in search of his replacement. However, they found Amare Campbell from North Carolina to fill the void, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

The linebacker had 76 tackles and 6.5 sacks at North Carolina. Also, Campbell took a visit to SMU before signing with Penn State football.

Funny enough, the two schools squared off in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The Nittany Lions made quick work of the Mustangs and asserted themselves as an elite team.

So much so that Penn State football made the Orange Bowl. Although they lost to Notre Dame, it was by three points and showed major promise.

They dominated SMU and Boise State, en route to the Orange Bowl. Landing Campbell won't replace Carter entirely, but there is someone who has experience and can be a factor on the defensive line.

Penn State football has Amare Campbell as Abdul Carter's replacement

It's hard to replace Carter's production. However, both Campbell and Carter are different players. The latter was an expert on the edge and one of the best run-stuffers in the country.

He was so much of that that Carter led the country with 24 tackles for loss.

Meanwhile, Campbell seems to be more of a hybrid linebacker. His 76 total tackles are indicative of him being in coverage a handful of times.

Still, the 6.5 sacks are promising, considering Carter had 11 sacks during his final season with Penn State football.

Either way, James Franklin will be thankful to land a linebacker to try and fill the void. It won't be exactly what Carter did, but it's pretty close.

At the end of the day, the new era of Nittany Lions football is underway. However, they hope to make it beyond the third round and get to the national championship game.

Time will only tell if Campbell can be a star with Penn State football like he was with North Carolina.