Matt Campbell is not done recruiting his former talent. While his pursuit of quarterback Rocco Becht in the college football transfer portal remains ongoing, Campbell swayed two more former Iowa State players to join him at Penn State.

Campbell's two latest commitments, offensive tackle Will Tompkins and athlete Amarion “AJ” Jackson, both flipped from Iowa State to Penn State, per On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett. Tompkins committed from the college football transfer portal, while Jackson is an incoming freshman who was previously signed to the Cyclones.

Tompkins, a former three-star recruit, did not play much in 2025, allowing him to use his redshirt year and preserve four years of eligibility. He will be an immediate candidate to help Campbell replace departing tackles Drew Shelton and Nolan Rucci, who have both declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Tompkins is the second former Iowa State player who committed to follow Campbell to Penn State in the college football transfer portal. He joins tight end Benjamin Brahmer as the first two ex-Cyclones to officially make the move.

Jackson, another three-star prospect, is among the first of Campbell's incoming recruiting class. The Omaha, Nebraska, native is expected to play receiver in college football, while potentially doubling as Penn State's kick returner.

Although Jackson will likely redshirt his first season in Happy Valley, he could help Campbell cope with the losses of playmakers like Kaytron Allen, Trebor Pena, Nicholas Singleton and Kyron Hudson.

So far, most of Penn State's recruits have come on offense. Campbell wasted no time bringing Taylor Mouser with him as his offensive coordinator, but he took his time hiring USC's D'Anton Lynn as his defensive coordinator.