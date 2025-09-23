Penn State football hopes to stay undefeated, as they prepare to play a massive Big Ten game against Oregon. Both teams are contending for the conference title this year, as well as a College Football Playoff berth. Penn State coach James Franklin is opening up about what the team must do to defeat Oregon.

Franklin says the Nittany Lions have to prepare for multiple Oregon football playmakers.

“When you have multiple wide receivers that can hurt you in a game, can go the distance, it changes how defensive coordinators approach the game,” Franklin said, per The Daily Collegian. “When you have multiple weapons, it becomes very difficult.”

James Franklin on his defense facing Oregon’s offense Said last year he felt like his squad “didn’t have enough tools in the tool belt” to stop the Ducks pic.twitter.com/95hcIPNmZO — Lexie Linderman (@lexielinderman) September 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Franklin says Oregon will use motion and different shifts to create confusion for his defense. Franklin thinks his defense has been prepping for that, because Penn State's offense has similar types of weapons.

“I do think that's one of the advantages of going against our offense…every single day in training camp,” Franklin added. “Our offense and defense going against each other.”

Penn State lost to Oregon in 2024, in the Big Ten championship game. Both schools made the CFP, with Penn State losing in a semi-final against Notre Dame. Oregon got upset by Ohio State in a quarterfinal matchup.

Penn State football faces a major hurdle against Oregon

The Nittany Lions have been one of the best college football teams in the country this season. Oregon though poses the toughest test yet for this Penn State football team. It is the first conference game of the season for the Nittany Lions.

Coach James Franklin has received criticism over the years, for not winning more games against ranked conference opponents. He has a prime opportunity to do just that on Saturday. Oregon has immediately risen to the top of the Big Ten, after joining the conference before the 2024 campaign.

Penn State is led by their experienced quarterback Drew Allar. Allar has 626 passing yards this season, and four touchdowns. The Nittany Lions have defeated Nevada, Florida International and Villanova up to this point in the campaign.

Penn State football faces off against Oregon on Saturday night in State College. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 of the latest Associated Press College Football poll.