Penn State's 30-24 double-overtime loss to Oregon ended its perfect season and exposed familiar problems in crucial moments.

There is plenty of blame to go around for the loss, but the latest defeat in a big game falls primarily on the shoulders of the two leaders in the program.

Head coach James Franklin

Head coach James Franklin shoulders the biggest blame for Penn State's defeat. His team managed just 189 yards through three quarters and failed to deliver a good result when it mattered the most. Franklin's record against top competition tells the complete story. He's now 4-21 against AP top-10 opponents at Penn State, including just 1-18 against top-10 Big Ten teams.

The loss followed a predictable pattern under Franklin. Penn State trailed 10-3 entering the fourth quarter before Drew Allar led two touchdown drives to force overtime. However, the comeback fell short when Allar threw a costly interception on the first play of the second overtime.

“I get that narrative, and it's really not a narrative — it's factual,” Franklin said after the game, via Paul Myerberg of USA Today. “I take ownership. I take responsibility.”

Franklin's .160 winning percentage against top-10 teams ranks as the third-worst by any coach with at least 25 such games since 1936.

QB Drew Allar

Quarterback Drew Allar also deserves significant blame for the critical turnover that led the team to defeat. Allar threw an interception to Oregon's Dillon Thieneman on Penn State's first play of the second overtime, ending any chance of victory.

“I tried to get the ball over the guy's head,” Allar explained. “He jumped up and caught the ball.”

Allar's struggles in big games continue a troubling trend. The senior quarterback is now 0-6 against AP top-six opponents in his career and has thrown game-changing interceptions in consecutive seasons against elite competition.

Penn State's offense bears responsibility for the slow start that put them in a hole. The Nittany Lions managed only one field goal through three quarters and gained just 75 yards after the catch for the entire game. The offensive line allowed five tackles for loss and two sacks, disrupting the timing throughout.

Penn State lost during its White Out game, ending their six-game win streak in the tradition. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore outperformed Allar, finishing 29-of-39 for 248 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

During the fourth quarter, fans were shouting “Fire Franklin,” and Franklin understood this. Penn State's failure to win essential games under Franklin has continued to define his time in Happy Valley.