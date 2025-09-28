Penn State football lost a heartbreaking game Saturday night to Oregon. Drew Allar threw an interception in double overtime, and the Nittany Lions lost 30-24. Following the game, Allar made a promise about the rest of the season.

“Obviously, it hurts,” Allar said, per ESPN. “We had our opportunities. … But it's a long season ahead of us. We're going to have more opportunities to fix this, and I'll be the first one to go into the fire.”

Allar was angry at himself following that late interception.

“I tried to get the ball over the guy's head,” Allar said. “He jumped up and caught the ball.”

The Penn State quarterback, who is one of the most experienced starters in the Big Ten, is now 0-6 all-time against AP Poll top 6 opponents.

Penn State falls to 3-1 on the year with the loss. The Nittany Lions are still looking for their first win this season against a power 4 conference team.

Penn State's James Franklin is under fire

Penn State head coach James Franklin continued a very troubling trend with this Oregon loss. Franklin is now 4-21 overall against AP poll top 10 teams as Penn State's football coach.

“I get that narrative, and it's really not a narrative — it's factual. It's the facts,” Franklin said. “I try to look at the entire picture and what we've been able to do here. But at the end of the day, we got to find a way to win those games. I totally get it. And I take ownership. I take responsibility.”

Some Nittany Lions fans have turned on Franklin, and want him fired.

“We have a passionate fan base,” Franklin said. “When we win, there's nothing better. When we lose, there's nothing worse. So I get it. I get the frustration that comes with a fan base that is invested and cares.”

The Nittany Lions took a hit to their chances of making the College Football Playoff this season. Penn State is very much still in the mix, but this loss and a weak non conference schedule make it harder for the Nittany Lions to earn a berth.

Penn State next plays UCLA on Saturday.