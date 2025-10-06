Penn State’s trip to Pasadena was supposed to be a rebound. Instead, it turned into a nightmare. The No. 7 Nittany Lions were stunned 42-37 by previously winless UCLA, suffering what many fans are calling the worst loss of James Franklin’s tenure.

Coming off an overtime defeat to Oregon, the Penn State football team entered Saturday with urgency, but left with questions about its toughness, identity, and future. The defense, expected to be one of the Big Ten’s best, looked completely unrecognizable.

The Bruins gashed them for 280 rushing yards and three touchdowns, led by quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s 128 yards and three scores on the ground. Missed tackles, poor gap control, and a lack of energy turned UCLA’s offense into a juggernaut for one afternoon.

Offensively, Drew Allar’s stat line looked serviceable, 19-of-26 for 200 yards and two touchdowns, but the mistakes loomed large. The offense produced just seven first-half points and came up empty on a critical late drive when Allar’s fourth-down run attempt was stuffed at the line.

That moment summed up Penn State’s football team day: flat, unprepared, and outcoached.

After the game, James Franklin didn’t hide his disappointment. Speaking to reporters, he admitted that his team’s defensive performance caught him off guard, via Tyler Donohue of 247Sports on X.

“We’re not playing as fast, as aggressive as we have in the past on the defensive side of the ball,” Franklin said.

“There’s been some adjustments to what we’re doing on defense and getting our guys to play confident within the system.”

When asked if he was surprised by the defense’s letdown, considering the excitement surrounding new coordinator Jim Knowles, Franklin was blunt: “Yes, that’s accurate. We’re not where we need to be right now.”

It was a revealing admission from a coach who has often been criticized for deflecting after losses. The acknowledgment that Penn State’s defense, long its identity, has regressed under Knowles raises real concern.

The Nittany Lions now sit at 3-2 and 0-2 in conference play, their playoff hopes nearly gone. To make matters worse, they became the first top-10 team in four decades to lose to a winless opponent.

The loss was a full-system breakdown. UCLA, led by interim coaches and an 0-4 record, simply outcoached and outworked Penn State in every phase.

Franklin’s seat isn’t burning yet, but the temperature is rising. With matchups against Northwestern, Iowa, and Ohio State looming, Penn State’s season, and perhaps Franklin’s future, hinge on how they respond to this historic embarrassment.