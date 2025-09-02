Penn State football coach James Franklin has had a lot of success in State College. His program made the College Football Playoff last season, and looks to be a contender once again to reach the CFP this year. Franklin is now revealing some information about how he spends his time after Nittany Lions home games.

The Penn State coach says he gets home late after games. After some small talk with his family, he retires to the basement to consume more football.

“I watch games…I sit sometimes in my boxers and my T-shirt, and watch games,” Franklin said, per Basic Blues Nation. “I try to relax and enjoy it.”

How does James Franklin spend his Saturday nights during college football season? One of us #WeAre #PennState pic.twitter.com/uQbVoAyWH2 — Basic Blues Nation (@BasicBlues) September 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Franklin enjoyed a season-opening victory over Nevada. Penn State beat Nevada 46-11, to open the season at 1-0 once again. The Nittany Lions got points on their first nine possessions in the game, showcasing their power.

“You see a ton of sloppy football early in the season,” Franklin said after the game, per the Associated Press. “I didn’t see any of that. We didn’t have stupid penalties. We didn’t put the ball on the ground. We didn’t turn it over. We didn’t burn timeouts. That was big.”

Penn State opened the season ranked no. 2 in the country, per the Associated Press college football poll.

Penn State football hopes to win the Big Ten in 2025

Penn State football made the CFP for the first time in Franklin's tenure, during the 2024 season. The Nittany Lions defeated SMU and Boise State, before bowing to Notre Dame in a semi-final contest.

The Nittany Lions have one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country this season, in Drew Allar. Allar finished the Nevada game with 217 passing yards. He also threw a touchdown in the contest.

Franklin has received criticism in the past for not being able to win big games. He has struggled against some of the Big Ten's other power programs, like Ohio State and Michigan. He will have the opportunity this season to pick up a win against Ohio State, when the two teams play in Columbus on November 1.

Penn State next plays Florida International on Saturday.