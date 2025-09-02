Penn State football coach James Franklin has had a lot of success in State College. His program made the College Football Playoff last season, and looks to be a contender once again to reach the CFP this year. Franklin is now revealing some information about how he spends his time after Nittany Lions home games.

The Penn State coach says he gets home late after games. After some small talk with his family, he retires to the basement to consume more football.

“I watch games…I sit sometimes in my boxers and my T-shirt, and watch games,” Franklin said, per Basic Blues Nation. “I try to relax and enjoy it.”

Franklin enjoyed a season-opening victory over Nevada. Penn State beat Nevada 46-11, to open the season at 1-0 once again. The Nittany Lions got points on their first nine possessions in the game, showcasing their power.

“You see a ton of sloppy football early in the season,” Franklin said after the game, per the Associated Press. “I didn’t see any of that. We didn’t have stupid penalties. We didn’t put the ball on the ground. We didn’t turn it over. We didn’t burn timeouts. That was big.”

Penn State opened the season ranked no. 2 in the country, per the Associated Press college football poll.

Penn State football hopes to win the Big Ten in 2025

Penn State football made the CFP for the first time in Franklin's tenure, during the 2024 season. The Nittany Lions defeated SMU and Boise State, before bowing to Notre Dame in a semi-final contest.

The Nittany Lions have one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country this season, in Drew Allar. Allar finished the Nevada game with 217 passing yards. He also threw a touchdown in the contest.

Franklin has received criticism in the past for not being able to win big games. He has struggled against some of the Big Ten's other power programs, like Ohio State and Michigan. He will have the opportunity this season to pick up a win against Ohio State, when the two teams play in Columbus on November 1.

Penn State next plays Florida International on Saturday.

More NCAA Football News
North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Bill Belichick, whose girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, was on the sideline during their game against TCU.
Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson causes stir over TCU on-field appearanceAndrew Korpan ·
Former player J.J. Watt in attendance of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
JJ Watt shares honest North Carolina football opinion amid TCU clashJordan Llanes ·
A Michigan Wolverines player holds their helmet following their 43-22 victory against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Michigan football rumors: Former Wolverine involved in new Connor Stalions twistScotty White ·
Kirk Herbstreit with his dog before the game at Kenan Stadium
Kirk Herbstreit clarifies viral North Carolina football hot mic momentJackson Stone ·
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick walks to center field after the game at Kenan Stadium.
TCU football news: Horned Frogs star trolls Bill Belichick over Jordon Hudson on IG LiveJackson Stone ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) on the field for warm ups before the Ohio State and Texas game at Ohio Stadium
Texas football’s Steve Sarkisian drops Arch Manning halftime revelationZachary Weinberger ·