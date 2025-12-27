The Penn State Nittany Lions will be without its most productive offensive player for the Pinstripe Bowl in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium, as senior running back Kaytron Allen will not play vs. the Clemson Tigers this afternoon.

Allen, the Nittany Lions’ all-time leading rusher, had been listed as questionable throughout the week, leaving his status uncertain leading up to the postseason matchup. The decision to sideline him was finalized just hours before kickoff.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the update Saturday morning, noting that Allen would not be available despite earlier indications that he might play.

“Sources: Penn State senior tailback Kaytron Allen will not play in the Pinstripe Bowl against Clemson today. He’d been listed as questionable (undisclosed).”

The news contrasts with comments made Friday by interim head coach Terry Smith, who said Allen was expected to dress and be available. The reason for Allen’s absence has not been disclosed. The senior carried a significant workload throughout the season and finished with a career-high 1,303 rushing yards.

Allen’s absence further thins Penn State’s backfield. Fellow senior Nick Singleton opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft, leaving the Nittany Lions without their top two running backs against a Clemson defense in cold conditions at Yankee Stadium.

The late change reflects the transitional nature of the program entering the bowl game. With James Franklin no longer leading the team and Matt Campbell set to take over following the postseason, roster movement and uncertainty have been factors throughout bowl preparation. Allen’s scratch forces Penn State to lean on younger backs and adjust its offensive approach.

Saturday’s development likely marks the end of Allen’s Penn State career. He concludes his time in Happy Valley with 4,180 rushing yards, surpassing Evan Royster’s long-standing program record earlier this season. His absence significantly reshapes the Pinstripe Bowl outlook and places additional pressure on a reshuffled Nittany Lions offense.