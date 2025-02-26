Penn State football is losing a ton of talent to the 2025 NFL Draft. The Nittany Lions will lose several talented players to the pros, including edge rusher Abdul Carter and tight end Tyler Warren. It appears that neither of those two players will be working out at the NFL Combine this week.

Warren will not work out at the NFL Combine, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Warren will participate in interviews at the NFL Combine.

Schultz also shared that Warren has received a Green Room invite to the 2025 NFL Draft. The league only invites a handful of prospects to the Green Room on night one of the NFL Draft. Essentially, players who have a good chance of being selected in the first round get the invites.

This honor is even more impressive in 2025 as the NFL only plans to hand out between eight and 10 Green Room invites this year.

As such, this is great news for Warren's camp as the pre-draft process starts to churn forward.

Many NFL draft analysts already considered Warren to be a first-round talent. Warren's invite to the Green Room seems to confirm that NFL teams believe the same thing.

NFL executive calls Penn State's Tyler Warren a ‘true blue-chipper'

One anonymous league executive is quite enamored with Penn State's Tyle Warren.

The executive heaped praise on Warren in a recent article from NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Fox Sports.

“He's a nasty f—er and he blocks his ass off, that's what I love,” one veteran executive told Schultz. “I haven't seen a tight end run the seam as well as him since Gronk came out. You can use him in the screen game. His catch radius is insane. He's a true blue-chipper.”

Warren had an incredible 2024 season. He hauled in 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. He also put up 218 rushing yards and four touchdowns, highlighting his impressive athleticism.

As a result, Warren broke the Big Ten single-season record for receptions by a tight end. He also cleared several Penn State career records at the position.

It will be fascinating to see where Warren ends up landing in the 2025 NFL Draft.