Star Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter is one of the top prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The All-American even has a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick after an incredible run in the College Football Playoff.

Unfortunately for Carter's fans and for NFL teams, he will not be working out at the NFL Scouting Combine due to a shoulder injury that he was playing through at the end of the season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Carter injured his shoulder in Penn State's quarterfinal win against Boise State at the Fiesta Bowl but was able to gut it out against Notre Dame in the semifinals. Despite working with only one arm, Carter was still able to make a big impact on the game as a pass rusher.

There is some good news despite Carter missing the combine. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, sent a letter to teams saying that Carter will be able to complete workouts at Penn State's pro day on March 28, per Schefter.

“Rosenhaus said he also is sending a letter today to all NFL teams from Dr. Dan Cooper, stating that Carter has just now been cleared to resume training and will be cleared for his March 28 pro day,” Schefter wrote on X. “Cooper examined Carter’s shoulder in Dallas earlier this month.”

Carter finished with 23 sacks in three seasons and led the FBS with 24 tackles for loss in 2024. He spent the majority of his first two seasons in Happy Valley as an off-ball linebacker, which is a testament to this versatility as a player. Carter has the ability to be a game-wrecking edge rusher but also can do many different things on the field, which makes him an attractive option at the top of the draft.

The Tennessee Titans currently hold the No. 1 overall pick with needs all over their roster, including at quarterback. The Titans could select Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, or they could go with someone like Carter or Travis Hunter if they think one of the two is clearly the best player on the board. When Carter gets to take the field at his pro day, he will get to show off the skills that made him one of the best players in college football last season.