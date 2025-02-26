Penn State football will miss Abdul Carter during the 2025 season. Carter had a sensational 2024 campaign and helped the Nittany Lions have one of the most dangerous defenses in the Big Ten. Now Carter is headed to the NFL and is one of the top players in this year's draft class. If you ask Carter, he believes he is the best of the bunch.

Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter dropped a bold claim ahead of the NFL Combine. He explained why he believes he should the the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I feel like I’m the best player in the country and the best player should be selected No. 1,” Carter said on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Carter's production exploded during the 2024 season. He logged 43 total tackles, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles for the Nittany Lions this fall. His dominance when rushing the passer caught the attention of several NFL scouts.

Carter's elite measurables and ability to harass opposing quarterbacks should make him a priority pick for teams at the top of the draft. Carter may even land with the Titans at the top of the draft, just like he expects to.

Penn State's Abdul Carter missing NFL Combine workouts due to shoulder injury

Carter will not put his athleticism on full display during this week's NFL Combine.

Carter will skip the workouts at the NFL Combine due to a shoulder injury.

“Rosenhaus said he also is sending a letter today to all NFL teams from Dr. Dan Cooper, stating that Carter has just now been cleared to resume training and will be cleared for his March 28 pro day,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. “Cooper examined Carter’s shoulder in Dallas earlier this month.”

Carter is simply being cautious with the injury. He should be ready to perform in other workouts this offseason.

In fact, Carter told reporters on Wednesday that he is 90% recovered, per Rapoport. He added that he intends to ramp up with the goal of participating in Penn State's pro day later this spring.

It will be interesting to see if Carter becomes the consensus No. 1 overall pick after his Penn State pro day.