Penn State football will need to replace the decorated Drew Allar behind center soon. The Nittany Lions landed his potential replacement over the likes of Iowa and Utah on Saturday.

Head coach James Franklin and company received a verbal commitment from four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone, Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirmed. Iowa and Utah weren't the only ones in his final running. Penn State additionally beat out West Virginia and Penn State's Big Ten rival Rutgers for Falzone.

The Falzone commit adds to an impressive two week streak for PSU. Franklin and the College Football Playoff qualifier landed a star wide receiver to close March: Top 20 wideout Khalil Taylor. He's already leading the 2027 class as the Lions' first verbal commit for that class.

Now Falzone brings a needed layer for Penn State's future. He's also an in-state recruiting win — as Falzone hails from Nazareth.

Penn State out-recruiting Iowa, others for 2026? 

Penn State has delivered stout results on the recruiting trail. The Big Ten powerhouse is closing in on a top five ranking.

The Fiesta Bowl winners stand at No. 6 for the 2026 class. Falzone rises as the 10th verbal pledge for this cycle at State College. The towering 6-foot-5 signal-caller becomes the second future passer for Penn State's offense.

Troy Huhn of Mission Hills High in San Marcos, California originally was PSU's longest-tenured QB commit. Huhn chose PSU back in June 2024. Falzone's commitment now creates a potential intriguing future battle behind center.

Penn State is out-recruiting Iowa and Rutgers. Both among Big Ten schools and nationally. However, two conference rivals have put together stronger future freshmen classes at the moment.

Defending national champion Ohio State ranks third nationally with 10 commits. The Buckeyes have two five-stars on board — including prized wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. USC, though, sits alone at No. 1 with a national-best 22 commits.

Penn State and Franklin are yet to land a five-star prospect. But Falzone is PSU's sixth four-star addition.