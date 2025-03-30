Penn State football picked up a major win off the field, landing a top-20 wide receiver recruit. The program is coming off a very encouraging eleventh season under head coach James Franklin. The Nittany Lions won two games in the College Football Playoff before their season ended in a semifinal classic against Notre Dame. Now, Penn State football wants to take that next step in 2025 and continue to ensure this future success is built to last.

James Franklin and company took a step in the right direction to secure that future with the program's latest commitment. According to National On3 Recruiting / Transfer Portal Reporter Hayes Fawcett, Khalil Taylor confirmed on Saturday that he will sign with Penn State football. The Class of 2027 wideout is ranked as the No. 16 Recruit and No. 2 WR in his class.

The Nittany Lions are not far off from the championship they've waited close to 40 years for

During his tenure, James Franklin built an elite and reliable program in Happy Valley. Still, this consistency has been both a blessing and a curse as the Nittany Lions have struggled to take down opponents that are clearly as or even more talented than they are on paper. That failure to beat the elite of college football consistently has been the reason why there has been some unease about Franklin's job status recently. But 2024 was a step in the right direction and a great indication that this program will thrive in the new College Football Playoff era. Expectations will, therefore, be even higher in 2025.

Penn State football currently is No. 3 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Rankings. Quarterback Drew Allar is returning, along with several players from one of the best defenses in the country. The Nittany Lions have a very manageable three-game nonconference stretch before opening Big Ten play against defending conference champion Oregon. A visit to Columbus to take on the reigning national champion Buckeyes looms later in the year.

Overall, Khalil Taylor's decision is more good news for a program that is continuing to bring in solid recruiting classes. The Pittsburgh native is a terrific player with blazing 4.43 40-yard dash speed. This commitment is especially crucial for Penn State football, which has struggled to bring elite wide receivers over the past few years. With superstar tight end Tyler Warren off the NFL Draft, this position group will be absolutely critical as this program looks to take that next step.