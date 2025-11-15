Former Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald was the guest picker on “College GameDay” on Saturday, as the popular ESPN show visited the University of Pittsburgh for the Panthers' matchup vs. the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Donald turned heads during the broadcast after shoving Pat McAfee while making their picks for the day.

A shirtless McAfee stood tall on the desk as he made it sound like he was going to pick Pittsburgh, which is Donald's Alma Mater. However, the former punter turned sports personality switched things up in the last second and chose Notre Dame to win the contest. That prompted Aaron Donald to shove him to the ground.

Aaron Donald shoved Pat McAfee off the set after he baited him and picked against Pitt 😂 pic.twitter.com/4mrRaxSg7K — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

McAfee isn't the only one who believes Notre Dame will end up beating No. 22 Pittsburgh in Week 12. The Fighting Irish entered the contest as -12.5 favorites over the Panthers. Most individuals who think Pitt can pull off the victory are likely fans of the program, like Aaron Donald.

A win for Notre Dame would be huge for this team, as it would advance the Fighting Irish to 8-2 on the season. It would also keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive, as three losses make reaching the postseason incredibly difficult for any team in the nation.

The same can be said for Pittsburgh, though, as the Panthers have the same 7-2 record as their opponent. Aaron Donald certainly wants to see his former school stacking more wins near the end of the regular season. However, a loss to Notre Dame doesn't necessarily affect the team's chances of potentially competing in the ACC Championship, as the Fighting Irish is an independent program.