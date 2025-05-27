A lot of drama is unfolding in the college football landscape afte the College Football Playoff committee voted to change the seeding format ahead of the 2025 season. The CFP will not run under a straight-seeding model, so a conference championship no longer guarantees a team a bye in the first round of the playoff. This could end up hurting the ACC and Big 12, but both commissioners did vote for this change. They did both release statements on the matter, and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey fired back.

Both commissioners mentioned making their decisions with the intention of “doing things for the good of the sport.” Still, the new format is a step in the wrong direction for those two conferences in terms of putting their teams in the best position. The Big Ten and SEC have more talented teams, and non-conference champs from the Big Ten and SEC will sometimes be ranked higher than ACC and Big 12 conference champs.

Greg Sankey wasn't too happy with the press releases sent out, and he went on a big rant on Monday night about it.

“If you actually go back and do the research, that kind of format could cost us positions depending on the number of teams,” Sankey said Monday, according to a video from Andy Staples. “I don't see the critics actually digging in to understand that reality. I don't see the critics actually analyzing, like I just described, how schedules are evaluated. Critics can run to the microphones and share their opinions. We're trying to find a format to determine — whatever number it is — the best teams in college football. Where we are right now is we have used a political process inside a room to come to decisions about football. We should be using football information to come to football decisions.”

Sankey went on to call out the ACC and the Big 12 for the press releases as he continued to plead his case.

“Look at the track record,” Sankey said. “We didn't need 12. If we stayed at four, we would have had half the four last year. I don't need lectures from others about the good of the game. I don't lecture others about the good of the game and coordinate press releases about the good of the game.”

The College Football Playoff has been going through a lot of changes in recent years, and it isn't done yet. From formatting to the number of teams, there is still a lot to figure out in order to make this the best possible product.