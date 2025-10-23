The SEC will seemingly be without one of its longest-tenured officials for the foreseeable future. Longtime college football referee Ken Williamson has fallen under scrutiny for his handling of the Week 7 matchup between Georgia and Auburn and has since reportedly been suspended.

Since reviewing Williamson's controversial calls during the game, the SEC has “permanently suspended” him, according to Yellowhammer News. The league purportedly received 11 complaints of Williamson's crew from the game, nine of which were “validated by conference officials.”

Complaints of Williamson's crew stemmed from two specific calls. The most significant controversy of the game came at the goal line, when Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold appeared to score before losing the ball, but the officials ruled it a fumble. The call stood after review, much to the broadcasting team's dismay.

Touchdown or fumble??? Officials ruled Auburn QB Jackson Arnold fumbled before crossing the goal line.

That call had a direct impact on the scoreboard, but it was very subjective. However, an ensuing sequence in the third quarter appeared to be a much more blatant slip-up.

As the play clock wound down on a Georgia drive, Kirby Smart sprinted down the sideline to clearly signal for a timeout. Officials blew the play dead just before the play clock hit zero, but Smart then claimed that he was not calling a timeout. The play clock was reset, functionally giving the Bulldogs a timeout without charging them with one.

Kirby Smart attempted pulling a fast one on Ken Williamson’s crew and they bought it hook, line, and sinker. This unironically might be my favorite game of the year thus far.

pic.twitter.com/Pp0sWT7tel — Barstool SEC (@SECBarstool) October 12, 2025

Both plays drew ire from fans on social media after the game. Georgia wound up winning 20-10, but many felt that the score would have been closer if those calls had gone the other way.

Auburn's history with faulty SEC football referees

By suspending Williamson, the SEC has now directly admitted to messing up two Auburn football games this season. The conference previously acknowledged it missed a call during the Tigers' 24-17 loss to Oklahoma in Week 4.

That play saw Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer hit Isaiah Sategna down the far sideline for a wide-open 24-yard touchdown. The league released a statement after the fact, admitting that the play should have been called back for unsportsmanlike conduct due to the Sooners faking a substitution.

The string of mishandled calls directly impacted competitive games that Auburn lost. It is too simple-minded to say the Tigers would have won both games had they been properly officiated, but luck certainly has not been on the Tigers' side.

After winning its first three games, a four-game skid has dropped Auburn's record to 3-4 entering Week 9.