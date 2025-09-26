Oklahoma beat Auburn in the biggest game of college football Week 4 to improve to 4-0, but it could not have been more controversial. Since the game, the SEC has openly acknowledged that Oklahoma's touchdown in the second quarter should not have counted, prompting a response from Auburn Athletic Director Jeff Cohen.

The score in question gave Oklahoma a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter. Auburn would eventually tie the game, after which the Sooners regained the advantage, but an illegitimate touchdown made all the difference in a seven-point contest.

Cohen admitted that he needed some time to reflect after the game, but released a statement on Thursday on the Tigers' social media channels. The third-year executive admitted that he remains “extremely disappointed” after conversing with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

“After reflecting, I want to take a moment to address what transpired last Saturday at Oklahoma. Since the game, Auburn University President Dr. Chris Roberts and I have had extensive conversations with Southeastern Conference leadership, including Commissioner Sankey. We remain extremely disappointed because our young men prepare each week to compete at the highest level. They deserve to have the game officiated at an optimum level.

“We fully understand the human element of the officiating process. Judgment calls don't always go your way. A specifically emphasized rule was not properly officiated which impacted the game by giving our opponent the lead. As the SEC acknowledged, the Auburn family and our student-athletes deserved better.”

Oklahoma's controversial touchdown against Auburn

During the play in question, Oklahoma receiver Isaiah Sategna ran toward the Sooners' sideline, indicating a substitution. However, he did not exit the field and instead lined up just in front of his team's bench.

The confusion led to Auburn leaving Sategna unguarded, making it a simple pitch-and-catch for John Mateer, resulting in a walk-in 24-yard touchdown.

Upon review, the SEC admitted that the touchdown should not have been counted and should have been ruled a penalty on Oklahoma. The conference officials stated that teams are not allowed to fake substitutions to gain an advantage, and doing so warrants a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Other factors in the game certainly contributed to the loss. Oklahoma's defense repeatedly broke down Auburn's offensive line and sacked Jackson Arnold a record 10 times.

However, there is no doubt that every play mattered in a one-score game, let alone a touchdown. Auburn had one final opportunity for a game-winning drive at the end, but Arnold was instead sacked for a safety.

The loss was Auburn's first of the 2025 college football season, dropping it to 3-1 on the year. The Tigers have another tough road matchup against Texas A&M in Week 5, which will take them into their first bye week of the season.