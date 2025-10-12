Auburn's head coach Hugh Freeze expressed confusion over a controversial goal-line fumble call during Saturday night's game against Georgia. The Tigers dominated the first half but were denied a potential touchdown in a play that left everyone scratching their heads.

Hugh Freeze didn't hide his frustration during the halftime interview. When asked about the controversial call, Freeze openly expressed his confusion.

“I have no clue,” Freeze said. “I think it's, our kids have played really hard, really well. We should be up more. We dominated the first half.”

The play in question occurred as Auburn was driving to potentially go up 17-0. Quarterback Jackson Arnold attempted a quarterback sneak to punch the ball into the end zone. But as Arnold pushed forward, Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson punched the ball loose near the goal line. In the chaos that followed, defensive back Kyron Jones scooped up the fumble.

The on-field officials ruled it a fumble. However, replay review appeared to show the ball may have crossed the goal line before Arnold lost control.

Oh my goodness, officials review it and say Auburn fumbled. But, that should’ve then been a Georgia touchdown… pic.twitter.com/5N2TlTwJuU — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 12, 2025

ABC rules analyst Matt Austin, a former SEC official, believed the call should have been overturned.

“From the synced-up view, it looks like he's got the ball right in front of the No. 11 on his jersey,” Austin explained. “If you look at the view from the back, his No. 11 from the back is definitely across the goal line.”

Hugh Freeze questions the call

Freeze remained diplomatic but clearly frustrated during his halftime comments.

“It's maybe the longest half of football ever. I don't know how many timeouts that Georgia got with all the stoppages,” Freeze explained.

“They'll have no clue how that didn't break the plane, no clue. And we're due a break maybe one of these times.”

Despite the setback, Freeze kept his message simple to his team. “Hey, good, keep playing, man,” he told them, heading into the locker room. The goal line call will likely fuel debate among fans and analysts for weeks.