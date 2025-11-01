The SMU football team is trying to win the ACC this season. SMU has a massive showdown with Miami (FL) on Saturday, in a game that will help determine the fate of the Mustangs' season. The Mustangs are getting a boost ahead of the contest.

“Sources: SMU star tight end Matthew Hibner is set to play today against No. 10 Miami, as he’d been listed as questionable,” ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter.

SMU might be depleted on defense, though.

“Star SMU (defensive end) Cameron Robertson is a game-time decision. He's second on the team in sacks with 5,” Thamel added.

The Mustangs are 5-3 overall this season, with a 3-1 conference record. SMU is coming off a very disappointing ACC loss to Wake Forest.

SMU football just locked down their head coach for the future

The Mustangs are led by head coach Rhett Lashlee. Lashlee led the team to the College Football Playoff in 2024, where they lost to Penn State.

Lashlee has been mentioned as a possible candidate at several other schools this year, who are looking for new head coaches. The Mustangs recently ended all speculation by signing him to a contract extension.

“The agreement, which will extend Lashlee's current deal by two seasons, is expected to place him among the 10 highest-paid coaches in college football, sources said,” ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported.

That is tough news to Arkansas fans. Arkansas football is looking for a new coach, after firing Sam Pittman in the middle of a disappointing 2025 season. Lashlee played at Arkansas, and was seen as a favorite to get the job.

Lashlee has spoken about his excitement to be at SMU.

“The journey I’ve had professionally has been one of patience,” Lashlee said, per ACC Network. “When you’re young, you’re not as patient and it’s easy to let your mind drift and think ahead. I got hired by Pat Sullivan at 27 to be the offensive coordinator at Samford. I don’t know why he hired me, but he did. I remember going through the spring and started to realize this coaching thing’s pretty hard.”

SMU and Miami (FL) play Saturday at 12:00 ET. Miami is 6-1 on the season.