SMU football entered Winston-Salem with zero Atlantic Coast Conference losses ever. Plus still every much in the ACC title game picture facing Wake Forest.

But the Mustangs hit a new low on Saturday.

The Demon Deacons snatched victory from the ACC runner-up and 2024 College Football Playoff team off this walk-off field goal.

AND A HAPPY HOMECOMING TO ALL 🎩 pic.twitter.com/x8mWm81Qsn — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

But now SMU has finally tasted defeat in the ACC for the first time since joining the conference. College football reporter Matt Fortuna adds that this is also the Mustangs' first loss in conference play since Nov. 17, 2022 — when Tulane upended SMU. Except both the Green Wave and Mustangs operated as American Athletic Conference teams.

SMU looked inept offensively vs. Wake Forest

The Mustangs presented a high-octane offense in their ACC arrival last season with Kevin Jennings at the controls. Jennings even dazzled fans not long ago with a ridiculous behind-the-back pass.

SMU and Jennings, though, looked nothing like the vaunted '24 attack against Wake Forest.

The Dallas-based university went punt, turnover on downs, punt and another punt on the first four possessions. They didn't tack on any points until their fifth offensive possession, when Sam Keltner booted a 36-yard field goal.

But Jennings took a sack and lost the ball to Wake Forest on the subsequent drive. Jayden Loving pounced on the ball jarred out by Gabe Kirschke.

SMU's lone touchdown didn't arrive until late in the third quarter — when Shaadie Clayton-Johnson scored from six yards out.

But the Mustangs struggled to gash the Deacons on the ground, bottled to 75 total yards and settling for 2.7 yards per carry. The dual-threat Jennings produced just seven rushing yards while throwing for 171 yards. He also got picked off by Karon Prunty.

Wake Forest becomes the first team in 2025 to prevent Jennings from throwing a single touchdown pass. And now has ended SMU's impressive conference winning streak.