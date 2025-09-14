The No. 11 South Carolina Gamecocks suffered a brutal 31-7 Week 3 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. To make matters worse, it appears that star quarterback LaNorris Sellers may not play in the next contest after he suffered a concussion during the game.

Reports indicate that Sellers, who is 20 years old, will be monitored over the next 48 hours (as of Sunday morning) to gauge his concussion, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. For now, LaNorris Sellers' status for the Week 4 matchup against the No. 25 Missouri Tigers is up in the air.

“South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers exited Saturday night's loss to Vanderbilt in the first half with a head injury. Sources tell On3 that the star quarterback suffered a concussion that will be monitored over the next 48 hours.

“His status for next week's game at Missouri remains unclear. Sellers went down after taking a big hit from Vanderbilt linebacker Langston Patterson in the final two minutes of the second quarter. Patterson was ejected from the game for targeting on the play.”

The redshirt sophomore appeared to be on pace for a solid outing before being removed from the game. Although he threw an interception and failed to score a touchdown pass, LaNorris Sellers was throwing the ball with accuracy, finishing the contest with 94 passing yards and completing six of his seven pass attempts.

This is Sellers' third season with the Gamecocks. His first season was his redshirt year, where he served as a backup option and only played in three games. He was given his first chance to start in the 2024-25 campaign, where he flashed some potential as a strong starting quarterback. Expectations were high for LaNorris Sellers before the start of this season, as many believe he has the talent to become an eventual top pick in a future NFL Draft.

In the 18 games he has played so far in his collegiate career, the South Carolina quarterback has thrown for 3,051 passing yards and 22 touchdowns while owning a 65.8% completion percentage. More updates regarding LaNorris Sellers' health will likely be revealed on Tuesday, potentially Wednesday.