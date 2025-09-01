South Carolina football’s LaNorris Sellers sent a loud message to every NFL scout watching Sunday’s Week 1 showdown in Atlanta, showing off one of the most well-rounded skillsets in this year’s college football quarterback crop.

Jordan Schultz summed up the buzz perfectly with his tweet about Sellers. After the game, Schultz shared that he spoke to one NFL executive, who described Sellers as a “cheat code w/that size and speed,” and called him out for having a “strong a** arm, even for an NFL QB.” The exec added, “20 yrs old w/that talent? Sign me up.” That’s the kind of rare praise that’s already following Sellers, and it’s only Week 1.

Sellers set the tone early, powering through Virginia Tech defenders for a 15-yard touchdown run that made clear this guy isn’t just fast, he’s outright punishing in the open field.

Later, he ripped off another highlight, shaking loose from two different Hokies on a tough fourth-quarter scamper. Defense started stacking the box, but with his 6-foot-3, 240-pound frame and rare combination of speed and agility, Sellers just kept popping. The box score won’t wow the stat-hounds; after sacks, he recorded just 24 rushing yards. But anyone who watched saw Sellers bulldoze his way to crucial gains, each yard a statement of toughness in the SEC’s toughest trenches.

Sellers uncorked a 64-yard touchdown bomb to wideout Nyck Harbor late in the game, a throw that shifted momentum and put things out of reach for Virginia Tech. The South Carolina QB finished the night 12-of-19 passing with 209 yards, and while it wasn’t all perfect, the flashes of deep-ball prowess were enough to confirm why pro teams already have him circled on their boards

Sellers started last year somewhat under the radar, but word spread fast as he rattled off impressive performances and racked up SEC Freshman of the Year honors, plus All-America nods. In his rookie campaign, he went 8-4 as a starter, dropped multiple 300-yard passing games, and broke the school record for quarterback rushing yards, logging 674 yards on the ground with seven rushing touchdowns. The Gamecocks’ offensive players believe in him, and so do scouts. Pittsburgh was among several franchises sending a representative to Sunday’s game.

If this season-opening performance is any indication, South Carolina’s quarterback is well on his way to becoming one of the hottest prospects in the loaded 2026 NFL draft class. The hype is real, and it’s building fast