After soaring to a 7-1 start, the Indianapolis Colts came crashing back to earth in a painful loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9. Daniel Jones had his first dud as a Colt, turning the ball over five times as Indianapolis’ top-ranked scoring offense was stymied by Pittsburgh.

Despite the loss, Michael Pittman put in work on Sunday. The Colts’ leading receiver on the season was targeted 12 times, catching nine passes for 115 yards. But the Steelers’ stomping left him sore.

Pittman popped up on Indy’s injury report Wednesday. The veteran wideout missed practice with a sore glute, per RotoWire. It’s too early to tell if the injury will impact his ability to suit up in Week 10. The Colts travel to Berlin to take on the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.

Michael Pittman nursing glute strain ahead of Week 10 Berlin game

It’s been a rollercoaster of a week for Indianapolis. Fans hit the panic button on Jones after a dismal showing against the Steelers on Sunday. Then the Colts swung a blockbuster trade for Sauce Gardner on Tuesday.

Clearly the organization believes Jones’ first-half breakout was no mirage. Indianapolis sent two first-round draft picks (2026 and 2027) along with 2024 second-round receiver AD Mitchell to the New York Jets for Gardner.

The deal signals the team’s faith in Jones as the Colts will have a difficult time moving on at quarterback without a first round pick until 2028. Indy is also taking on the remainder of Gardner’s four-year, $120.4 million deal that was signed prior to the 2025 season.

It’s an all-in move by a team that believes it’s in a championship window. A big part of that belief is based on what the Colts’ offense has accomplished over the first half. Indianapolis has the league’s second-ranked passing game, averaging 257.8 yards per contest. And Pittman has been Jones’ go-to receiver.

The former second-round pick leads the Colts with 52 receptions, 561 yards and six touchdowns through Week 9. Pittman has been a very durable player for Indy, missing just six games in his six-year career.

The wideout previously landed on the injury report with a hamstring strain ahead of Week 5. However, Pittman has yet to miss a game this season. His practice participation on Thursday should provide more insight into the seriousness of his aching glute.