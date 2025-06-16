South Carolina football quarterback LaNorris Sellers is walking around wealthy on campus. Sellers inked a blockbuster deal with South Carolina's NIL collective around Christmas. But he's since reeled in his million in endorsements.

Sellers' father Norris opened up about the son's high volume of offers. Turns out one was worth $8 million — which was an offer to transfer.

Was the Gamecocks' quarterback considering jumping into the college football transfer portal? Norris Sellers revealed why the son opted to stay in Columbus in a Monday interview with The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

“By my two cents: It was to get into college on a scholarship, play ball, get our degree and go on about our business. This NIL deal came later,” Norris Sellers said.

He also let his son know he's going to operate differently in CFB era dominated by NIL deals.

“We didn’t come here to make money. We came here to get our education, play ball, and with schools calling, we’re not gonna jump ship because they’re offering more than what we’re getting. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Norris Sellers explained.

South Carolina hearing NFL hype for LaNorris Sellers

Article Continues Below

The Gamecocks have a potential Heisman Trophy winner on their hands for 2025. And a possible top five pick ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Sellers has become that dynamic in his short time of playing QB for SC.

Even with the offers to transfer, Sellers' father reminded him where he really is.

“You don’t need ($8 million). You’re in a great spot,” he told Feldman. “There were several talks, but it never really crossed his mind (to leave). It’s a challenge with colleges offering younger guys that kind of money. Who’s gonna say no to $8 million for two years? They’re gonna be swayed if you don’t have the right people in your corner.”

The 6-foot-3, 242-pound QB threw 2,534 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 674 rushing yards and scored seven times. Sellers could now become the first South Carolina QB to land in the first round if he delivers a monster '25 season. His father helped remind him of the great situation he has in the Palmetto State.